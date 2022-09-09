Cushman & Wakefield Appoints Former CBRE Exec to a Top Post at DC Office

Cushman & Wakefield has hired former CBRE exec Brian Wood as a new executive managing director in its Washington, D.C., office, where he will represent and advise office tenants.

Wood has over two decades of real estate experience, focusing on tenant representation in the D.C. Metro area and across the country, working with tenants from Fortune 500 companies to trade associations and nonprofits.

He previously served as senior vice president of tenant representation in the occupier advisory group at CBRE.

“I was attracted to Cushman & Wakefield’s global platform and the ability to deliver clients with customized, best-in-class services from start to finish,” Wood told Commercial Observer. “Joining this talented team of professionals gives me the agility to best position my clients to navigate today’s ever-evolving real estate environment.”

In his new role, Wood will continue to advise and represent office tenants in developing a comprehensive real estate strategy.

“Our industry is experiencing dynamic change, and my role as a trusted adviser is more important than ever in helping my clients gain competitive advantage through their real estate portfolio,” he said.

Over his career, Wood has executed in excess of 6 million square feet of transactions on behalf of his clients, at an estimated value of $800 million.

He was a prominent member of the team that completed the relocation of Nestle’s headquarters from California to a 300,000-square-foot site in Arlington, Va., in 2017, and more recently advised organizations such as China Telecom Americas, Orano USA and Salem Media Group in developing and implementing post-pandemic real estate strategies.

Wood also recently helped a long-standing media client restructure difficult long-term studio leases in Los Angeles, Chicago, Colorado, Florida and Richmond, Va.

“Using the leverage afforded by a weaker office market, the client was able to realize millions of dollars in annual savings over their remaining term,” Wood said. “My goal is to use the resources and top-flight talent of Cushman & Wakefield to continue to help my clients, both here and nationally, take advantage of these opportunities.”

