U.S. Realty Advisors Takes 8K SF at 1345 Avenue of the Americas

U.S. Realty Advisors will relocate to 8,200 square feet in the Fisher Brothers-owned 1345 Avenue of the Americas.

The private equity firm — which is currently located nearby at 1370 Avenue of the Americas — plans to occupy its new space on the 21st floor in early 2023, according to the landlord. Fisher Brothers declined to provide the asking rent or length of the lease.

SEE ALSO: Coworking Company Leases 26K SF at One Biscayne Tower

“Office culture and tenant needs have changed drastically, but 1345 has stayed on pace,” Ken Fisher, partner at Fisher Brothers, said in a statement. “With a thoughtfully designed amenity floor, engaging outdoor space and experiential art installation, state-of-the-art infrastructure and technology throughout the building and more, we are confident U.S. Realty Advisors will feel at home at 1345.”

Fisher Brothers’ Marc Packman, Charles Laginestra and Josh Fisher negotiated the deal alongside Howard Fiddle, Peter Turchin, William Iacovelli, Anthony Dattoma, Gregg Rothkin and Ben Joseph of CBRE. U.S. Realty Advisors was represented by Paul Amrich, also of CBRE. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 50-story skyscraper between West 54th and 55th streets recently underwent a $120 million renovation that included upgrades to the building’s exterior, a new lobby and touchless elevators. The building also features a new coworking space known as @Ease1345, a project by Crystal Fisher for employees of tenants in the building designed to incentivize workers’ return to offices.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.