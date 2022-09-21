Bank of America Refis 101 Self-Storage Properties with $463M Loan

By September 21, 2022 12:16 pm
One of Sparebox Storage's properties at 620 West Edmond Road in Edmond, Oklahoma. Photo: Sparebox Storage

A joint venture between SpareBox Storage and Davidson Kempner Capital Management has sealed a $462.5 million debt package to refinance a 101-asset national self-storage portfolio, Commercial Observer can first report.

Bank of America provided the loan for the sponsorship’s ownership of 6.9 million square feet of self-storage properties, which span eight states. 

SEE ALSO: Greystone Refis Florida Apartment Portfolio with $95M Loan

Newmark arranged the transaction with a team led by Dustin Stolly, Jordan Roeschlaub and Nick Scribani in partnership with Aaron Swerdlin, head of the brokerage giant’s self-storage division. 

“The strength of the platform is highlighted by the operating partner’s deep market knowledge and ability to manage their distributed portfolio remotely,” Roeschlaub said in a statement. “Local market knowledge fuels the acquisition pipeline, and the use of sophisticated proprietary software creates an efficient operating environment.”

SpareBox is a self-storage owner and manager that utilizes a data-driven platform as part of a partnership with RIZK Ventures led by Tom Rizk. The Denver-based firm manages a total of 37,362 self-storage units across its 101 properties. 

Davidson Kempner Capital Management is a global investment management firm with roughly $38 billion in assets under management.

Officials at Bank of America and SpareBox did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

