Arnold Fisher, Fisher Brothers Senior Partner, Dies at 89

Arnold Fisher, the second-generation helmsman of the Fisher Brothers real estate dynasty, passed away Sept. 11 at the age of 89, according to the firm.

Fisher took the helm of his family’s more than 100-year-old real estate business after his father’s death in the early 2000s and has been a leader in the company since the 1980s. His death was first reported by The Real Deal.

Fisher was credited with developing 15 million square feet of commercial and residential properties since he took control of the firm and was also known for his philanthropy, particularly focused on helping veterans and their families through the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund, according to an obituary in the New York Times.

The fund helped create facilities such as the Center for the Intrepid, a rehabilitation center at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, for veterans with amputations and severe burns, as well as the National Intrepid Center of Excellence in Bethesda, Md., a 72,000-square-foot research and treatment facility for veterans suffering from traumatic brain injuries and psychological conditions.

Fisher Brothers was founded in 1915 by Arnold’s father, Martin Fisher, and his brothers. The sons of a Russian bricklayer got their start by investing in residential property outside of Manhattan. In the 1950s, the company crossed the river to Manhattan and began picking up office assets, later branching off into construction and management. Today, the Fisher Brothers also have assets in Washington, D.C., and Las Vegas.

Arnold Fisher took over the firm after a series of deaths two decades that included his father and his cousins, Richard and Anthony. His son Kenneth Fisher currently heads up leasing and new ventures for the firm while Steven Fisher leads construction, acquisitions and development.



Arnold is survived by his wife, Sally Ogden; children Kenneth, Steven and Karen; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.