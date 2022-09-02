Amazon Closing Two Baltimore-Area Warehouses in Wider Industrial Pullback

Among the dozens of facilities that Amazon will be closing this year are two near Baltimore, according to Bloomberg, which cited MWPVL International data on the e-commerce giant.

The research revealed that Amazon has either shuttered or stopped plans to open 42 facilities totaling approximately 25 million square feet of usable space. Additionally, Amazon delayed the opening of 21 planned locations, Commercial Observer previously reported.

In late September, Amazon notified the Maryland Department of Labor that it would be closing 7458 New Ridge Road in Hanover and 8411 Kelson Drive in Essex, both effective Oct. 25. Amazon utilized both facilities to load delivery vans.

The two closings would lay off 353 employees, though the company said that workers would be offered other jobs nearby.

“We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities,” Alisa Carroll, a spokesperson for Amazon, said in a prepared statement. “As part of that effort, we’ll be closing our delivery stations in Hanover and Essex and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations close by.”

Amazon acquired the 154,000-square-foot Hanover warehouse in 2020 for $90 million, according to public records. The company did not own the 270,000-square-foot Essex warehouse.

