MRECS Provides $235M for Napa Valley Luxury Resort

A partnership between Mandrake Capital Partners and Nichols Partnership has secured $235 million in financing for Stanly Ranch, a luxury resort in Napa Valley, Calif., Commercial Observer can first report.

The loan on the Auberge Resorts Collection asset, which anchors a destination winery and residential community, was provided by Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies (MRECS).

Newmark brokered the deal with a team led by Jordan Roeschlaub and Dustin Stolly, Nick Scribani and Chris Kramer, and Dan Morin, sources said.

Located at 200 Stanly Crossroad, the property sits on 712 acres of vineyards and ranch land, and Stanly Ranch features135 cottage-style hotel suites. Report amenities include conference space, spa, pools, bocce-ball courts, and a fitness center. The financing also capitalized the construction of the resort’s 40 for-sale residential villas situated along the property’s hillside.

In 2019, Nichols Partnership landed a $167 million construction loan from Centennial Bank and TPG Real Estate Finance Trust for the asset, arranged by the same Newmark team.

The Auberge-branded destination is the fourth hotel of its kind in Napa, and the company’s first residential project in the area. Other assets include the 50-room Auberge du Soleil.

MRECS, Newmark, Mandrake Capital Partners and Nichols Partnership officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

