McNally Jackson Plans Rockefeller Center Store

McNally Jackson is heading to Rockefeller Center.

The local independent bookstore chain inked a deal for 7,000 square feet at Tishman Speyer’s 1 Rockefeller Plaza, according to the landlord.

The store, which will be McNally’s fifth outpost in New York City, is set to open this winter. It will join McNally Jackson locations in Downtown Brooklyn, SoHo, Williamsburg and the South Street Seaport. Tishman didn’t disclose details about the lease, including asking rent, or the brokers.

Originally founded on Prince Street in 2004, McNally Jackson has spread across the city in the past few years. Its two newest stores — at City Point in Downtown Brooklyn and the Fulton Market Building in the Seaport — both opened early in the pandemic in 2020.

Other recent retail additions to Rockefeller Center include record shop Rough Trade, shoe and accessories designer Armando Cabral, and clothing/paper flower shop Lingua Franca. The release from Tishman Speyer noted that the addition of McNally Jackson comes “on the heels of a push to revitalize the Center,” which has included the opening of a public park on top of Radio City Music Hall and a roller rink on the site of the Rockefeller Center ice rink.

