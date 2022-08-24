Diagnostic Center for Women Expands in Kendall to 28K SF

Diagnostic Center for Women is expanding its location in Kendall, Fla. by 13,000 square feet, the tenant’s brokers announced.

The new deal brings total square footage of the women’s medical center to 28,000 square feet at Galloway Medical Park.

Diagnostic Center — which has been leasing 15,000 square feet at the medical office since the nineties — expanded its footprint by subleasing from Gastro Health, which relocated nearby.

“Medical space is tight, so they grabbed it,” said Cresa’s Robert Orban, who represented the tenant, alongside Zachary Talbot.

The Diagnostic Center provides essential mammography, ultrasound, and biopsy services for women, and has additional locations in North Miami, Boca Raton, and Pembroke Pines.

The sublease in Kendall will expire in July 2024, Orban added. Afterwards the deal will turn into a direct lease with the landlord, Pan American Companies, spanning an additional 63 months.

The 41,108-square-foot property, located at 7500 SW 87th Avenue, sits between the Don Shula and Snapper Creek Expressways, just a mile north of a Baptist Health hospital.

The healthcare provider’s urology department is leasing 41,000 square feet at Galloway Medical Park, where the asking rent and operating costs total $50 a foot.

Blanca Commercial Real Estate’s Andres del Corral, who represents the landlord, did not respond to a request for comment.

