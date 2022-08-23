DC’s $200 Million 20 Mass Redevelopment Starts Construction 

Washington, D.C.’s 20 Mass, a major retail, hotel and office redevelopment, is underway.

Office Properties Income Trust owns the project, which The RMR Group is overseeing. It is expected to cost more than $200 million, according to a source close to the redevelopment.

The former seven-story, 340,119-square-foot Class B office building, which was built in 1973 and acquired by Office Properties Income Trust in 1997, will make way for a 10-story replacement designed by Leo A. Daily Architects.

Set to deliver next year, the redevelopment will include 175,000 square feet of office space, a 271-key Royal Sonesta Hotel, 13,832 square feet of retail and more than 14,500 square feet of amenities on the penthouse floor.

“In the D.C. Metro area and across the country, tenants are in need of office space that accommodates their workplace requirements and caters to their employees’ needs,” Chris Billotto, senior vice president of The RMR Group, told Commercial Observer. “20 Mass is designed thoughtfully from top to bottom, integrating the best of green, wellness and tech-driven details to meet the expectations of today’s modern worker.”

The property is less than a block away from Union Station in Capitol Hill.

JLL is handling leasing for the property.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.