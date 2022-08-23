Project Manager MGAC Taps New Execs Ahead of Growth Plan 

MGAC, a global project management firm headquartered in Washington, D.C., has made big changes to its leadership team, Commercial Observer has learned.

Founder Mark Anderson has been appointed president and CEO, Steve Hay is now COO and managing director, and Sandra Grande is the new chief marketing officer. The expanded roles of Anderson, Hay and Grande come at a time of substantial growth for the company.

As president and CEO, the company says that Anderson will focus more on strategy and growth across the organization. As COO, Hay will now have a direct hand in streamlining operations, while maintaining his role of managing director with responsibilities for several of MGAC’s domestic offices and a few of the market sectors and services. And as CMO, Grande will help the company continue to expand its presence across the industry through consolidation.

“Our immediate plan is to build on our prodigious growth over the last two years, which happened in spite of a period of widespread economic uncertainty that we helped our clients overcome,” Anderson told Commercial Observer. “Overall, there are rapidly shifting market dynamics that we are helping project owners and developers navigate, and our new executive structure will help us streamline our services across North America and Europe, enabling us to implement forward-looking, risk-managed practices for our clients across all our service lines.”

One of Hay’s immediate goals is better connecting the firm’s internal departments to support the business.

“Sandra is currently primarily focused on these global integration activities, in the areas of communications, marketing and graphics, including a detailed branding study and implementation, the development of a new company website, consolidation of internal systems, and the expansion of public relations activities,” Anderson said.

MGAC has 10 offices throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

