Cushman & Wakefield Names Payman Sadegh as Chief Data Officer

By August 29, 2022 2:32 pm
Payman Sadegh. Photo: Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield has a new chief data officer in Payman Sadegh, Commercial Observer has learned.

Sadegh brings with him 20 years of experience, including a stint at the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) where he was in control of data collection as a White House Presidential Innovation Fellow, according to C&W.

“Driving market-differentiating outcomes in today’s complex world requires access to reliable and up-to-date data as well as the ability to turn data into useful information, insights and, ultimately, action,” Sadegh said in a statement. “This focus will enable us to further meet market demand with the right solutions at the right time and to adapt quickly as market conditions change.”

C&W said Sadegh started this month and is based in Atlanta.

Prior to serving with the GSA, where he was also chief data officer, Sadegh was chief data science officer at Visual IQ, a tech company specializing in tracking return on investment for digital advertising firms. Nielsen bought Visual IQ in October 2017.

He also has experience as a data-mining program manager at Sikorsky Aircraft, which was acquired by Lockheed Martin in November 2015, and as director of the Computational and Statistical Sciences Center at the nonprofit American Institutes for Research.

Sadegh will work alongside Sal Companieh, C&W’s chief digital and information officer.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

