A call center outsourcing company and a diabetes equipment supplier are making moves in Doral, Fla.

US Medical Supply, also known as US MED, is relocating to Westside Plaza, having signed a 28,000-square-foot lease.

The firm is currently based less than a mile away at 8260 NW 27th Street with about 35,000 square feet across six buildings. The new lease will allow the company to consolidate its footprints under one roof, said JLL’s Doug Okun, who represented the landlord, Square2 Capital, Highline Real Estate Capital, and Ascentris.

US MED plans to move into its new office in about seven to eight months following a buildout.

Brokerage Hughes Marino, which represented the tenant, did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

Another company at the Westside Plaza, Inktel, expanded by 5,000 square feet, bringing its total footprint to 24,000 square feet. The Doral office, which Inktel first moved into in 2011, will continue to serve as its headquarters, said David Valdez of Blanca Commercial Real Estate, who represented the tenant alongside Alex Marquez and Tere Blanca.

Founded in the 1990s, the firm manages call centers for companies. Its founder and CEO, Ricky Arriola, also happens to be a sitting Miami Beach commissioner, first elected in 2015.

The leases — coupled with the 17,000-square-foot renewal of United Home Care Services — bring Westside Plaza to 81 percent leased with asking rents hovering between $34 and $35 a square foot, according to JLL.

Located at 8200 – 8400 NW 33 Street, Westside Plaza includes three buildings, built on 21 acres, between the Palmetto Expressway and NW 36th Street.

The owners bought the 376,573-square-foot complex last year for $73 million as the property was approaching half occupancy due to the departure of two tenants, according to South Florida Business Journal. The joint venture plans to upgrade the lobby and add new amenities such as a fitness center, spacious conference rooms, and a lunch market.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.