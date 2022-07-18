The Wilburn Company Moving HQ To BWI Tech Park 

The Wilburn Company has signed a 10,890-square-foot lease at BWI Tech Park, a 156-acre business community in Anne Arundel County, Md.

The commercial services company signed the lease at 805 Pinnacle Drive, a single-story building within the Linthicum Heights park and comprising 62,160 square feet of flex/R&D space.

The Wilburn Company, which provides commercial cleaning services for corporate offices and high-security government facilities, will relocate its corporate headquarters from nearby 1041 West Nursery Road sometime this fall.

“It was time for The Wilburn Company’s office and warehouse to better reflect the great progress we have made,” Bob Baldwin, The Wilburn Company’s COO, told Commercial Observer. “To do it without breaking the bank was a huge plus as we always look to reinvest in our people first. Coming from just 8,000 square feet, this facility gives us more room to grow.”

The company wanted its employees to have a modern and up-to-date facility to work within, Baldwin added.

The new building, owned by St. John Properties, is LEED Gold certified, and includes sustainable systems to reduce water and energy usage.

BWI Tech Park is located adjacent to MD Route 295 and is less than 10 miles from Baltimore and 20 miles from Interstate 495. Restaurant amenities within the business community include Cracker Barrel, Toro Bravo and Urban Bar-B-Q Company.

Lacey Johansson of St. John Properties represented the landlord in the transaction, while Jimmy Wilburn, president of the Wilburn Company and Jeff Marquina, a retired executive of COPT, handled things on the tenant side.

