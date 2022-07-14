Stand-Up Burgers Opening First NYC Outpost in Midtown East

It’s no joke, Stand-Up Burgers is establishing its first New York City outpost in the Midtown East space formerly occupied by Italian restaurant Memoria.

The completely vegan restaurant owned by parent company Veggie Grill signed a lease for 3,400 square feet at 1004 Second Avenue on the corner of East 53rd Street, adding to its, two locations in California and two in Chicago.

“Stand-Up Burgers is a great fit for the building and the neighborhood,” Newmark’s Mitch Heifetz, who represented landlord JTRE Holdings with Michael Paster, said in a statement. “We are seeing increasing demand from brands that are completely new to New York City, a positive sign for the continued resurgence of the retail market.”

Alex Turboff and Marisa Simkin of Branded Concept Development (BCD) handled the deal for Stand-Up Burgers. The asking rent was $250 per square foot, according to a source. Newmark which did not disclose the length of the lease.

“We are thrilled to have brought the first Stand-Up Burgers to NYC. Our journey with the company started many years ago, when we launched the first Veggie Grill here,” Andrew Moger, vice chairman of RIPCO Real Estate, who led BCD as CEO until it was acquired by RIPCO in June. “As the pioneer and leader in the vegan fast-casual segment, we could not ask for a more inspiring partner. This is just the beginning for Stand-Up Burgers in NYC.”

Memoria closed in spring 2020 and was preceded by Upsider, which also shuttered in 2018.

The burger joint’s new outpost has 60 feet of frontage and will be 1,700 square feet on both the ground and basement levels. It will join neighboring businesses such as Equinox, SoulCycle, Rosa Mexicano, The Smith, Redemption and Le Pecora Bianca.

