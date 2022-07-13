Following Pandemic Opening, Miami’s River Landing Mall Now Fully Leased

By July 13, 2022 6:17 pm
reprints
River Landing Shops. Photo: H&R REIT

After a rocky pandemic start, River Landing’s indoor mall is now close to fully occupied.

The massive mixed-use development in Allapattah was completed in early 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took the country hostage, but its grand opening was postponed until September of that year. Now the development’s retail portion is 97 percent leased, according to the property’s Coral Gables-based developer Urban-X Group and Canadian owner H&R REIT

SEE ALSO: Hermès Plans Pop-Up Shop Then Permanent Flagship in Williamsburg

The latest additions are Pet Supermarket, which is taking 5,849 square feet, and Miami Optical Boutique, which will occupy 1,140 square feet. Both tenants plan to open later this year, having inked deals that are a decade long.  

Other tenants at the 360,000-square-foot mall include big-box retailers Publix, Hobby Lobby, Ulta Beauty, AT&T, Ross Dress For Less and Old Navy, as well as restaurants Chick-fil-A, Lime Fresh Mexican Grill, Ficelle Boulangerie & Pâtisserie and 30Sinco, which will open a 25,500-square-foot location. 

Besides retail, the development offers 135,000 square feet of office space, of which 60 percent is leased, as well as 528 rental apartments and more than 2,000 parking spaces, totaling 2.4 million square feet. The property, which cost $425 million to build, sits on 7.7 acres along the Miami River at 1500 NW North River Drive, just south of the Jackson Health Hospital and three miles west of Downtown Miami. 

With consumers returning to shopping in stores as pandemic fatigue sets in, Miami’s retail market is heating up. During the second quarter of 2022, the retail vacancy rate decreased for the fourth consecutive quarter to 3.3 percent. The asking rent shot up by $1.53 per square foot to $42.10 during the first half of the year, according to data compiled by Colliers

Earlier this week, RPT Realty spent $216 million to acquire The Shops at Mary Brickell Village center, outpacing 2021’s largest retail deal, which came in at $101 million. 

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

, ,
91 North 6th Street.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Hermès Plans Pop-Up Shop Then Permanent Flagship in Williamsburg

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
A tall steel and multicolored skyscraper in the East Village of Manhattan with its right most side covered in large windows.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

KeyBank’s Digital Banking Platform Laurel Road Moving to 15K SF at Zero Irving

By Celia Young
Chantilly Plaza.
Leases  ·  Retail
Washington DC

Pupatella Opens New Pizza Franchise in Chantilly

By Keith Loria