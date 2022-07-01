Iconic Hollywood Movie Theater to Reopen With New Name

The beloved dome-shaped theater is getting closer to reopening with new plans and a new name.

By July 1, 2022 3:24 pm
reprints
An empty Cinerama Dome of the ArcLight Cinemas on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood on March 20, 2020.
An empty Cinerama Dome of the ArcLight Cinemas on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood on March 20, 2020. Photo: Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

One of the more dire signs for Hollywood in the wake of the pandemic came when the owners of the iconic Pacific Cinerama Dome on Sunset Boulevard announced it would close permanently. Now, over a year later, and more than two years since closing for COIVD-19, the beloved dome-shaped theater is getting closer to reopening with new plans and a new name.

Owner Decurion secured a liquor license for two bars and a restaurant, Variety first reported. Plans also include reopening the adjacent ArcLight Hollywood’s 14 screens, according to Variety, and the complex will be renamed Cinerama Hollywood.

SEE ALSO: 97 Percent of U.S. Hotels Are Short-Staffed

Decurion did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It’s unclear when the Hollywood theaters will officially reopen.

The Arclight was one of the highest-grossing movie theaters in the nation, but it has been closed since March 2020. In April 2021, Decurion announced it would not reopen 17 Pacific Theatres and ArcLight Cinemas locations, which included the dome and ArcLight Hollywood at 6360 Sunset Boulevard, as well as Pacific Theaters at The Grove, and more. Last June, the company filed for bankruptcy. 

“If I’m being honest, I think I’m in denial. I can’t imagine Hollywood without the ArcLight,” filmmaker Adam McKay told reporters last year.

While Decurion kept the dome after bankruptcy, AMC Theatres and Regal have taken over a handful of the other former ArcLight and Pacific locations, though many others still remain vacant. Rick Caruso owns The Grove and Americana at Brand with Pacific Theatres, and he has said from the time Decurion announced the closures that movies would continue rolling at his retail centers.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

, , , , , ,
The DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in Campbell, Calif.
Sales  ·  Analysis
National

97 Percent of U.S. Hotels Are Short-Staffed

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
Chef Daniel Boulud at the 2022 REBNY Gala.
Features
New York City

REBNY 2022: It’s Good to Be Back

By The Editors
Dean Hunter.
Features  ·  Players
Washington DC

Q&A: Dean Hunter is Leading Small Landlords in a Fight Against ‘Anti-Landlord’ Policies

By Keith Loria