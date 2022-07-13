Greystone Lends $44M on Purchase of Multifamily Property in Chicago Suburbs

By July 13, 2022 1:38 pm
reprints
Photo: Mount Pleasant Green Apartments

Bayshore Properties has secured $44 million of Fannie Mae senior and mezzanine financing for its $49.5 million acquisition of a 344-unit multifamily property in Mount Prospect, Ill., Commercial Observer can first report.

Greystone provided the financing with a team led by Dan Sacks and Eric Rosenstock. 

SEE ALSO: OKO and Cain Nab $62M for Edgewater Project Near Missoni Baia

“We consider it an honor to serve clients again and again – we view every transaction as an opportunity to provide an even higher quality experience than the last,” said Sacks in a prepared remark. 

Located at 2000 West Algonquin Road, Mount Prospect Greens Apartments was constructed in 1973 and consists of 14 garden-style buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. 

The first mortgage, a $40.8 million nonrecourse Fannie Mae loan, carries a 10-year term and 30-year amortization along with six years of interest-only payments. According to a release, Greystone also secured a $3.4 million Fannie Mae mezzanine financing on the property, which includes a 10-year term and full-term, interest-only payments.

“Greystone is the leader in multifamily finance and the partner we lean on for helping us grow our portfolio of properties,” said Nick Kozul, CEO of Bayshore Properties. “They understand our vision and work tirelessly for us on every transaction, with service and execution standards that no one else can touch.” 

Emily Fu can be reached at efu@commercialobserver.com.

, , , , , , ,
Finance
Florida

OKO and Cain Nab $62M for Edgewater Project Near Missoni Baia

By Julia Echikson
2600 Biscayne.
Finance
South Florida

Related Partners With Oak Row on Its $325M Miami Mixed-Use Development

By Cathy Cunningham
Finance  ·  Refinance
California

Pacific Life Refis Multifamily High-Rise in California With $345M Loan

By Emily Fu