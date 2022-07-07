First Republic Bank Refis Manhattan’s Flatiron House With $98M Loan

Developer Anbau has secured $98 million to refinance Flatiron House, a residential condominium in New York, Commercial Observer has learned. First Republic Bank provided the loan.

Meridian Capital Group arranged the fixed-rate, full-term, interest-only loan, which was negotiated by Adam Hakim, James Murad and Andrew Iadeluca.

Located at 39 West 23rd Street, Flatiron House consists of two towers totaling 44 half-floor and full-floor residences. Flatiron House offers a host of amenities, including a central courtyard garden that connects the two towers, a resident lounge, a game room with billiards, a film screen, a dining area for entertaining, and a fitness center.

“Flatiron House is a stunning newly developed property from the talents at Anbau,” said Hakim in a statement. “This COOKFOX-designed property successfully provides a tranquil home oasis in the center of the Flatiron District, one of the buzziest and most convenient central neighborhoods in all of Manhattan. First Republic Bank provided an exceptionally low-cost refinancing to our client and worked seamlessly to close in a timely fashion to meet all required deadlines.”

Anbau and First Republic Bank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Emily Fu can be reached at efu@commercialobserver.com.