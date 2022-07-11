Children’s Care Nonprofit Takes 60K SF at 825 Seventh Avenue

By July 11, 2022 1:12 pm
reprints
825 Seventh Avenue. Photo: PropertyShark

New Alternatives for Children (NAC), a nonprofit that helps families raising children with complex medical conditions, is relocating to a 60,000-square-foot space at 825 Seventh Avenue.

The organization took up a leasehold condominium interest in the Midtown office tower owned in a joint venture between Edward J. Minskoff Equities and Vornado Realty Trust, where the asking rent is locked in the mid-$60s per square foot for the 30-year term, the New York Post first reported.

SEE ALSO: Uber’s 3 World Trade Center Office Leans on — What Else? — Transportation

Currently located in a 49,000-square foot space at 37 West 26th Street, NAC will have the run of the fifth, sixth and ninth floors of 825 Seventh, according to tenant broker JLL.

NAC was represented by JLL’s Matthew Astrachan, Ellen Herman and Hale King. The landlords at 825 Seventh Avenue were represented by Vornado’s Edward Riguardi, Minskoff Equities’ Jeffrey Sussman and Avison Young’s John Ryan.

“We are delighted to have worked with NAC to find superior new space operated by world-class ownership that has redeveloped 825 Seventh with an eye to accommodating the unique requirements of this industry-leading agency,” Astrachan said in a statement. “NAC will now have the canvas it needs to continue its important work in a collaborative and engaging environment.”

Vornado declined to comment, while Minskoff Equities and Avison Young did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

, , , ,
Uber’s new offices at 3 World Trade Center encompass five floors of transportation- and food-themed design, referencing Uber’s various platforms (Uber Eats and Elevate as well as its signature for-hire cab service). One floor is themed around subway stops, while another is focused on well-known New York City restaurants.
Design + Construction  ·  Leases
New York City

Uber’s 3 World Trade Center Office Leans on — What Else? — Transportation

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
A NASDAQ sign in front of 151 West 42nd Street.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Chicago Trading Company Takes 69K SF at Durst’s One Five One

By Celia Young
Downtown Miami's skyline.
Leases  ·  Office
South Florida

New Office Tenants and New Development Balance Out Vacancy in Miami

By Mark Hallum