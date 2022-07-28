Biotech Firm Encodia Signs for 66K SF in San Diego

Encodia, a biotech company that develops tools to analyze proteins, signed a lease deal for 65,800 square feet at 5785 Oberlin Drive in San Diego.

The firm moved into the three-story life sciences asset on July 1 in the Sorrento Mesa area, where biotech companies are flocking, with 5785 Oberlin being close to other centers such as the Cornerstone Research Lab.

Landlord Sterling Bay said the lease term was for 10 years but did not disclose the asking rent.

“[The building] delivers everything employees desire out of an office building: creative, modern office spaces, high-quality labs, outdoor amenities, close proximity to local restaurants, and much more,” Andy Gloor, CEO of Sterling Bay, said in a statement.

Shane Poppen of Hughes Marino represented Encodia in the lease negotiations, while Andy Huggett of CBRE represented Sterling Bay. Hughes Marino and CBRE did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The pandemic has intensified demand for biomedical research space that’s located in thriving communities like Sorrento Mesa,” Rodney Richerson, managing principal at Sterling Bay, said in a statement.

Sterling Bay purchased the property in 2021 and completed a repositioning of the asset with Delawie Architecture and BNBuilders as the general contractor.

