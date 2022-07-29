Bethesda’s EYA Expands Multifamily Division

EYA, a Bethesda, Md.-based developer of urban and transit-oriented properties, is celebrating its 30th year by expanding its multifamily practice.

The company has added multifamily veterans Caren Garfield and Jim Reed to its team.

Garfield will serve as EYA’s vice president of multifamily development, where she will lead multidisciplinary teams in all phases of entitlement, development, construction and asset management. She most recently was director of multifamily development at Kimco Realty.

“The company’s leadership created an amazing culture and it was a unicorn opportunity to be able to build upon the past success and grow the multifamily platform,” Garfield told Commercial Observer. “My near-term goals are to continue to lead the team to execute the existing projects to get them either construction ready or through entitlement.”

Reed will take the position of vice president of multifamily construction, coming over from JBG Smith. Over his career, Reed has had deep involvement in the design, permitting and construction of more than 4,000 residential units, 500,000 square feet of retail, 1 million square feet of office space and related site development.

One notable project, the three-building, 96-unit Robinson Landing in Old Town Alexandria, Va., won a 2022 Alexandria Architecture Award by the Alexandria Beautification Commission.

Over the last year, EYA has made great progress on construction at The Laureate, the next building to deliver at Westside at Shady Grove. In addition, the company has projects in the works including Reston Station Multifamily, Takoma Metro Redevelopment, and Bethesda Farm Women’s Market.

“We have completed numerous award-winning multifamily projects across the region, but never with a dedicated team,” McLean Quinn, EYA’s president and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Our new team members will enable us to execute on multiple concurrent projects so we can continue to deliver unique communities with diverse housing options and neighborhoods where people want to live.”

Since 1992, EYA’s development affiliates have built more than 2,500 multifamily units in more than 45 neighborhoods across the Washington metropolitan region.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.