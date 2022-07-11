Apollo Taps Tishman Speyer’s Matt Brody to Lead Syndication for CRE Private Equity

By July 11, 2022 11:41 am
portrait of Matt Brody
Matt Brody

Matt Brody has joined Apollo’s capital solutions group as managing director of real estate capital solutions. Broady joins from Tishman Speyer, where he was a managing director and head of U.S. equity capital markets. 

Prior to that, Brody was a managing director at Angelo Gordon and a principal at Walton Street Capital.

Brody will lead syndication and help with other capital-raising activities for Apollo’s global real estate private equity business. 

“We’re pleased for Matt Brody to join the growing Apollo Capital Solutions team, helping to lead our growing real estate business through syndication, co-invest and other capital-raising activities,” Craig Farr, partner and head of Apollo capital solutions, said in a statement. “Matt brings a wealth of experience to the firm and will help drive the further development of our global real estate investor network.”

Brody earned a bachelor’s in business administration from the University of Michigan.

Emily Fu can be reached at efu@commercialobserver.com.

 

