Two Prominent Law Firms Re-Up in DC Office Building

Law firms Dentons and Dechert have both renewed their leases at Nuveen Real Estate’s 1900 K Street, a 361,200-square-foot office building in Washington, D.C.

Dentons will remain in its 150,000 square feet, while Dechert will stay put in its approximately 70,000-square-foot space. Together, the two law firms occupy almost two-thirds of the trophy office building. Both extensions were for at least 10 years.

Built in 1997, the 13-story office building in D.C.’s central business district features a distinctive exterior curtain wall system, a semicircular corner entrance that leads to a glass-walled rotunda, and a three-story lobby atrium, all designed by acclaimed architect Cesar Pelli.

In 2017, Nuveen embarked on a renovation of the building, which included the addition of a rooftop terrace with an indoor/outdoor conference room, a bike facility and an expanded fitness center.

“The long-term commitments from two very discerning tenants are true validation of Nuveen’s great vision and execution of our proactive, unprompted building renovation,” Evan Behr, executive managing director for JLL, who was part of the team handling leasing on the property, told Commercial Observer. “Being proactive was key at 1900 K.”

Nuveen and the JLL team looked at the rooftop terrace as an amazing blank canvas to work from because it had a lot of surface area to work with, and a very large indoor area that was underutilized.

“We now have what is easily one of the coolest rooftop experiences in D.C. — an enormous outdoor area now complemented by awesome features like fire pits, a gigantic all-weather TV, custom-built state-of-the-art umbrellas, and the icing on the cake is the newly created interior space boasting an entertainment foyer and executive-style boardroom,” Behr said.

Joining Behr on representing Nuveen were JLL’s Thomas Myers and Doug Mueller. CBRE’s Lou Christopher, Stuart Eisenkraft and Andrew Sussman represented Dentons, while Cushman & Wakefield’s Malcolm Marshall represented Dechert.

