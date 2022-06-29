Network Realty Acquires Three-Building Fairfax Office Complex

Network Realty Partners has acquired Redwood Plaza, a three-building office complex in Fairfax. Va., for $23 million.

The 207,000-square-foot complex was sold by KBS, which has owned the property since 2000.

“These office properties are the best in this particular submarket and have been well maintained,” Greg Trimmer, a partner with Network Realty Partners, told Commercial Observer. “The opportunity to acquire these assets well below replacement cost, with the added potential of a comp plan and zoning that provide for residential made it very attractive.”

Redwood Plaza I is a five-story, 99,297-square-foot building; Redwood Plaza II is a three-story, 67,328-square-foot building; and Redwood Plaza III is a two-story 40,984-square-foot building.

Located at 10560, 10580 and 10600 Arrowhead Drive, the trio of Class A office buildings were recently renovated with the addition of a new tenant lounge, which features arcade games, shuffleboard, craft beer on tap, and a 24-hour café. The lobby, conference center and catering kitchen were also redone.

“Initially, we are going to focus on developing a plan to maximize the overall value for the site, inclusive of potential development,” Trimmer said. “Once that plan has been established, we will evaluate the specific investments in the office buildings. We have the luxury of these buildings being very high quality, so large moves in the short term aren’t necessary.”

Jim Meisel, Matt Nicholson, Andrew Weir, Kevin Byrd and Dave Baker of JLL represented the buyer in the transaction, while Newmark represented the seller.

