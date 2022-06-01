It looks like NBC is pulling the plug on a new lease they were about to sign at 30 Rockefeller Center.

NBC CEO Jeff Shell pumped the brakes on a deal to add another 90,000 square feet to the network’s existing footprint from Tishman Speyer today at their storied Rockefeller Center address in Midtown, according to multiple sources close to the deal.

SEE ALSO: Fortune 500 Company Inks Lease at Virginia Inland Port Logistics Center

This doesn’t mean that NBC is leaving 30 Rock, of which they already own a significant portion; the deal in question was for vacated “growth space.”

While one source said “the deal is not dead,” other sources said that NBC is walking away from the deal. This came, one source speculated, after Shell questioned whether the space would be usable in the current work-from-home climate.

“NBC is saying what a lot of CEOs are saying,” said one source, “that is: demonstrate to me that people are coming back to the office before I sign on the dotted line.”

Tishman Speyer did not immediately comment. NBC could not be reached by press time.

Indeed, this is a big question that many companies face today; earlier today it was revealed that Elon Musk had told Tesla employees that he expected them to log 40 hours per week in the office or find another job. But the fact that NBC would walk away from a deal at 30 Rock, an address that the network is so closely associated with that it became the title of Tina Fey’s sitcom, is surprising.