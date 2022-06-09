Nations Roof Finds New Mid-Atlantic Home in Baltimore County 

Commercial roofing company Nations Roof has inked a 29,056-square-foot lease at Caton Research Center, a 60-acre business community in Arbutus, Md., with landlord St. John Properties.

The rent was not disclosed.

The roofing company, which has 30 locations in 27 states, will move its mid-Atlantic division to its new Baltimore County home this summer, relocating from 713 E Ordnance Road in Baltimore.

“We outgrew our current location and there was no option to expand as we needed to,” Don Bergamy, president of Nations Roof, told Commercial Observer. “The space provided enough office and warehouse ratio to allow us to grow properly.”

Nations Roof will lease space at 1615-1617 Knecht Avenue, taking up nearly half of a 64,056-square-foot bulk/warehouse building equipped with 22-foot ceilings and numerous dock doors for loading.

“With our coverage area stretching from Baltimore through Northern Virginia, it was important to find a new location that was easily accessible to the entire region,” Bergamy said.

The location will house Nations Roof’s office and support staff of around 20 employees, as well as a service department of 15 and employees dispatching service vans daily.

“Also, we will be able to warehouse our materials, equipment and vehicles to provide the operations support for our field employees,” Bergamy said.

The Caton Research Center comprises 16 buildings totaling more than 800,000 square feet of commercial office and flex/R&D space.

“The location and access to Caton Research Center continues to be a great attraction for service industry users based on the proximity to main interstates, thoroughfares and BWI Airport,” said Matt Lenihan, senior vice president for leasing for St. John Properties. “The unique design, featuring 22-foot ceiling heights and private office space on the second floor, has captured the attention of users requiring the combination of corporate or administrative offices with a separate storage and warehouse component.”

Claire Cobert of St. John Properties represented the landlord, while Andrew Meeder of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services represented the tenant in the deal.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.