A workplace is more than just leased office space within a building. At its core, a workplace is a community of people, coming together to collaborate in service of a shared goal. But often, the tools used to manage those spaces can get in the way of true community.

Equiem One is a new platform that brings TenX, office management and data together in one place. For Workplace Managers, that means unprecedented control over the experience of your workers.

Equiem One’s modular platform offers a customizable view for Workplace Managers, designed to offer every tool necessary to manage the workplace. With Equiem One, Workplace Managers get instant access to powerful collaboration tools, building systems and powerful analytics about the people who work within the office.

By bringing these tools together in a single hub, Workplace Managers can intuitively create the type of human experiences that offices thrive on.

A deeper understanding of your people

Workplace Managers know that to ensure they’re workers are satisfied, they need to understand how they feel about the workplace.

Equiem One offers Workplace Managers the ability to analyze their workers’ relationship with the workplace on a deep level. Every single interaction can be parsed for information. Are workers engaging with the news feed and newsletters? If so, which ones interest them more than others? Are they booking spaces in the building, and are those spaces able to accommodate the level of need and interest?

Equiem One makes it possible to analyze every interaction, including content engagement, space bookings, e-commerce activity and more. With that data in hand, a fuller picture of the needs and desires of workers begins to appear, allowing Workplace Managers to build strategies that speak to their workers on a human level.

Collaboration made easy

There’s an old saying: “When one hand doesn’t know what the other is doing, you tie knots instead of bows.”

That saying sums up one of the most common roadblocks people experience in the workplace. Collaboration between stakeholders in commercial assets can often become stalled or tangled when each stakeholder is using a different – sometimes incompatible – system. If a Workplace Manager is using one platform and a Building Manager is using something entirely different, you can quickly find yourself tying knots instead of bows.

Equiem One offers a more elegant alternative. Rather than using separate systems, Building Managers and Workplace Managers can now access shared tools in Equiem One. So, when their responsibilities cross over, they’ll be able to organically collaborate.

Take the planning of an activation event, for instance. Perhaps the planning will be kicked off by the Building Manager. But since the Workplace Manager also has access to Equiem One’s event-planning tools, they will see that the event is in the works, allowing them to participate in the planning or promote the event to their workers – all without the need for a second platform.

And when the event’s all over, every stakeholder will have access to the data he or she needs to judge its success.

A more human workplace

Equiem One offers more than just easier collaboration and access to data. It also slashes the tedious work required to wrangle office processes and admin, with easy access to building operation systems within the same central hub.

Ultimately, what Equiem One offers is a workplace that feels more responsive and intuitive. It envisions a future where the space around us can be easily and effectively molded around our own wants and needs.

It’s the realization of everything Equiem has built its business on. It makes the workplace feel like an extension of the people who work there. A more human workplace, tailor-made for the people who work there.