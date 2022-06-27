For investors who are still on the hunt for their next great acquisition, GPARENCY’s newest offering, Live Listings, is the easiest way to see the most up-to-date properties on the market. This new exclusive database includes off-market properties not even listed yet. Each week at no cost, hundreds of properties are added by their in-house team and listing brokers, now ranging over 1,000 listings in the three short weeks since launch. This database is growing quickly with over 75 listings being aggregated by their team and listing brokers daily.

“Our team is blown away by how quickly the market has taken to this new resource. The feedback has been incredible,” said Ira Zlotowitz, the founder and CEO of GPARENCY. “GPARENCY was launched to create equitable access for everyone, but with an obsession to create the greatest value for the borrower. Everything we offer and build is to take away their pain points and create the greatest leverage on their behalf. This listing database is just another way we can show it.”

Properties remain on the database, which is powered by the same technology that runs Google Maps, until they’re confirmed as sold by our team, the listing broker, or through intel from clients who share in our mission of equitable access. Right now, GPARENCY is making this database a valuable resource for anyone looking to buy or syndicate commercial real estate, available to the general public at no cost. Their goal is to always keep this resource free to investors and hinted at many more tools coming for GPARENCY members as well.

“There’s a lot of competition for commercial deals in today’s market. Anyone can check our database in a map-view powered by Google, and you can easily navigate between on- and off-market deals, scout the location and see sales comps. It’s a great way to find good opportunities before others do,” said Zlotowitz.

The information included in the database will include address, property type and listing price, with the listing broker’s information available so you can easily go directly to the listing broker without paying GPARENCY any commissions or fees.

“We are looking to reimagine the future for commercial real estate investors and make the process as streamlined as possible,” Zlotowitz said.

What Uber is to the taxi industry and what Airbnb is to hotel markets, GPARENCY is to the commercial real estate business. They’re changing the way commercial real estate is done.

Thanks to this new acquisition tool, property investors now have the capability to find current listings on multifamily, commercial and industrial property deals, plus find all of the sales comp information to help educate them on the best financial investment opportunities.

