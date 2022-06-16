Blue Cross Leases 64K SF in DC’s Victor Building

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association has inked a 63,782-square-foot lease at the Victor Building, a 343,000-square-foot office tower in Washington, D.C.,’s East End neighborhood.

BCBSA will take the top two floors of the nine-story building, and also will have access to approximately 6,000 square feet of outdoor space across two private terraces. The company is relocating from 1310 G Street NW.

The Victor Building was built in 2001 by owner Brookfield Properties. The company recently completed a nearly $14 million renovation that included a new lobby, an expanded fitness center and an upgraded shared rooftop and penthouse.

“The Victor Building offers industry-leading companies like BCBSA a modern and hospitality-driven office environment located in the heart of Washington D.C.,” Robert Swennes, Brookfield Properties’ head of mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions, told Commercial Observer. “Tenants are drawn to an array of factors, but we believe the investments we made to upgrade the Victor Building for all our tenants, from the landscaped roof decks to the fitness rooms to the new lobby, set the building apart.”

Located at 750 9th Street, the building also features a tenant conference center, a bike room and electric vehicle charging stations. There’s also a rooftop bee garden and solar panels that power amenities in the building.

“We are excited about a new space that represents our long-term investment in our employees’ workplace experience, with a particular focus on ‘we space’ versus ‘me space,’ ” Jennifer Vachon, executive vice president, business operations for BCBSA, said in a prepared statement.

BCBSA plans to move into the building in 2024.

BCBSA was represented by Lisa Konieczka of CBRE and Tom Fulcher, Julie Rayfield and Adam Brecher of Savills, while Brookfield Properties was represented by Mark Klug, Carroll Cavanagh, Emily Eppolito and Dimitri Hajimihalis of CBRE.

