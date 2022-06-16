Canadian women’s fashion brand Aritzia is moving its flagship store into a bigger space on the same block of Fifth Avenue in Midtown, according to its brokers at Newmark.

The retailer will leave 600 Fifth Avenue for 608 Fifth Avenue, a space two doors down that was formerly occupied by Topshop. Aritzia signed a 12-year, 33,000-square-foot lease for a three-level store at the corner of West 49th Street and Fifth Avenue, according to Newmark. Asking rent for the space was $700 a square foot.

SEE ALSO: Loudoun County Public Schools Increases Presence in Leesburg

The Vancouver-based brand hasn’t decided what it will do with its current store at 600 Fifth.

Newmark’s Ariel Schuster and Jason Wecker represented Aritzia in the transaction. CBRE’s Andrew Goldberg and Jared Lack handled the deal for the landlord, Omnispective. A CBRE spokesperson didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

“The signing of this deal for Aritzia signifies both their continued commitment to physical retail as well as the strength and importance of Manhattan and the US to the continued success and growth of the brand,” said Schuster. “We believe this additional location will be an integral part of the retail streetscape, as was the case with Aritzia’s additional Soho location at 560 Broadway signed in 2020.”

Besides SoHo and Midtown, Aritzia also has a location on Fifth Avenue near Union Square and one in Hudson Yards.

Rebecca Baird-Remba can be reached at rbairdremba@commercialobserver.com.