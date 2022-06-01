Design + Construction  ·  Technology
National

Solar Can Help the Real Estate Industry Prepare for New ESG Disclosure Rules

By David Heyman
From left, Kenneth F. Bernstein, president and CEO of equity REIT Acadia Realty Trust; Scott Eisen, head of North American real estate at Citi; Daniel Katz, founder and managing partner of KPR; and Brandon Svec, national director of U.S. retail analytics at CoStar.
Finance  ·  Industry
National

ICSC 2022: Dealmaking in a New Era

By Greg Cornfield
A GameStop in Athens, Ohio.
Leases  ·  Analysis
National

GameStop Store Foot Traffic Struggles After Pandemic Stock Price Increases

By Rebecca Baird-Remba