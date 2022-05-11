Wildflower is planning a new industrial development adjacent to The New York Times printing facility in College Point, Queens, Commercial Observer has learned.

The developer wants to build a 173,627-square-foot warehouse, dubbed the College Point Logistics Center, at 28-02 Whitestone Expressway, an underutilized 4-acre site the Times has occupied since the early 1990s, according to Wildflower. Construction of the warehouse and parking facility is slated to commence this summer, with completion expected in 2023.

“This is a great location that will be developed to be developed as an e-commerce facility for local Queens residents,” Adam Gordon, a managing partner at Wildflower, told CO. “There are many possible tenants that have already expressed interest in the property.”

Wildflower is currently leasing the property and is slated to take over ownership in 2025, according to Gordon.

The planned facility will offer 36-foot ceiling clear heights and the ability to support floor loads of 800 pounds per square foot. It will be situated with direct access to the Whitestone Expressway with close accessibility also to I-678 and Northern Boulevard.

Manhattan-based Wildflower has been an active player in the logistics space since its founding in 2017. It is now Amazon’s most active e-commerce warehouse developer in New York City with nine executed leases.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.