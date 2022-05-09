TCC Developing Life Sciences Campus at Johns Hopkins’ Belward Campus

Trammell Crow Company will develop The Labs at Belward, a planned 1.6 million-square-foot life sciences campus at the Belward Campus of Johns Hopkins University in Shady Grove, Md.

TCC entered a 99-year ground lease with Johns Hopkins for approximately 20.62-acres of its Belward Campus, located 47 miles southwest of the main campus in Baltimore.

“The Labs at Belward is a first-of-its-kind innovation ecosystem within a campus environment akin to a collegiate setting,” Eric Fischer, managing director of TCC’s mid-Atlantic office, said. “The thought-leading design of this project will enable world-class life sciences users to have flexibility for future growth and expansion.

The first phase of the project, set to begin in June of 2023, will consist of 757,000 square feet of trophy lab and research space across three buildings. It’s expected to be complete in early 2025.

The Labs at Belward will be built to support BSL Category-2 laboratory functions and will include 18-foot deck-to-deck ceiling heights on both the basement and ground floors, with 16-foot heights on all other floors.

“We are delighted that this milestone ground lease and project will serve to facilitate the goals of the Great Seneca Science Corridor Master Plan and enable many of the awaited community benefits intended to be provided by the Belward Campus as part of the 2011 campus plan approval,” Mitch Bonanno, chief real estate officer for Johns Hopkins University, said in a prepared statement.

Belward’s location within Montgomery County places the labs in Maryland’s preeminent life sciences corridor.

Gensler is the architect for the project, while Clark Construction Group is the general contractor. CBRE is managing the marketing and leasing for the project.

