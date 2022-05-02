Employees sort parcels from online retailer Amazon at a new distribution center.
Politics & Real Estate
New York City

Amazon Sorting Facility in Staten Island Votes Against Union

By Celia Young
MDH's new portfolio of industrial assets.
Sales  ·  Commercial
Minnesota

JLL Facilitates $85M Financing for 12-Building Industrial Acquisition by MDH

By Keith Loria
Chatham Square
Finance  ·  Acquisition
Florida

KKR Lends $122M on Apartments Purchase Near Disney World

By Andrew Coen