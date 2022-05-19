Medical Research Company Takes 75K SF at Quattro Miami

Medical research company Evolution Research Group is expanding and relocating within Miami-Dade County.

The New Jersey-based firm inked a 75,000-square-foot lease at the Quattro Miami office complex in the Airport West submarket, according to the landlord’s broker, JLL’s Doug Okun. The tenant will occupy one full building and plans to move in by the end of the year.

The lease marks a 45,000-square-foot expansion from Evolution Research’s current office in Hialeah at 550 W 84th Street.

David Herbert, Donna Abood and Joseph Abood of Avison Young, who represented the tenant, did not respond to requests for comment. Okun declined to divulge the length of the lease.

Quattro Miami features four buildings, all of which are four stories high. Located at 700 NW 107th Avenue, the 315,831-square-foot office park sits at the western edge of Miami-Dade County.

The landlords, Guy Sharon and Yoav Merary, renovated the property, adding micro-offices and updating the gym, cafeteria and conferencing center. A representative declined to divulge the cost of the remodeling.

The property is now 80 percent leased with asking rent of $35 a foot, full service, per JLL. Over 120,000 square feet was leased during the past year to backfill Lennar Corporation’s move to the Blue Lagoon complex. Quattro’s tenants include software company Accelya Group and nonprofit Alliance For Aging.

