Maritime Investment Company Inks Office Lease After 2-Year Hiatus

The Yacht Portfolio, a maritime investment company, is going back to the office.

The firm signed a 16,690-square-foot office lease at Plaza 100 in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to CBRE, the brokerage that represented the tenant.

The new lease is a slight expansion for Yacht Portfolio, whose former Coconut Grove office spanned 14,000 square feet at 2601 S Bayshore Drive. The company subleased that space for over two years and hadn’t found a new office until now.

The Fort Lauderdale office, which will function as a headquarters, is slated to open next year on the top floor of the 11-story building.

JLL’s Doug Okun, who represented the landlord, Zurich American Insurance Company, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Scott Goldstein and Keith Edelman of CBRE represented the tenant.

The office building spans 330,474 square feet, located at 100 NE 3rd Avenue, just one block from Broward Boulevard. The property, built in 1985, is 67 percent leased, per CBRE.

“The spacious office also allows us to establish a significant footprint for growth as we expand our presence in the luxury cruise sector,” Douglas Prothero, The Yacht Portfolio CEO, said in a statement. The company counts the Ritz-Carlton-branded cruise line as one of its investments.

Fort Lauderdale is considered one of the country’s boating capitals. Last year, retailer West Marine relocated its headquarters from California to Fort Lauderdale.

