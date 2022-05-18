Panera Bread Opening 3K-SF Flagship at Hearst Tower

By May 18, 2022 12:27 pm
A Hearst Tower storefront at 949 Eighth Avenue where a Panera Bread will soon open. Photo: Google Street View

Panera Bread will set up a new flagship outpost at Hearst Tower, located at 949 Eighth Avenue, where it will occupy a corner space on West 56th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

The chain of fast-casual cafés took 2,510 square feet for an undisclosed number of years on the ground floor of the 46-story building, where it plans to open a flagship location this year, according to landlord Hearst Corporation. Asking rent was $250 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Century 21 to Reopen Its Financial District Flagship

“We are confident that Panera will benefit from the ideal location and best-in-class tenant experience that Hearst provides,” Lou Nowikas, who represented Hearst in-house, said in a statement.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Sean Moran, Steven Soutendijk and Patrick O’Rourke helped Nowikas steer the deal for Hearst, while Andrew Mandell and Sam Martorella of Ripco Real Estate brokered it for Panera. 

A spokesperson for RIPCO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The storefront was formerly home to Balducci’s Food Lovers Market which has been shuttered for at least a year.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

