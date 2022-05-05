Mulligan Security Takes 10K SF at 7 Penn Plaza

Part of the top floor of 7 Penn Plaza has been locked down by a new tenant.

Mulligan Security snagged 9,087 square feet on the 17th floor of the 411,000-square-foot building at 370 Seventh Avenue between 30th and 31st streets, Commercial Observer has learned. Asking rent was $65 per square foot for the 10-year lease, according to David Turino, director of commercial leasing at the Feil Organization, the property’s landlord.

“Mulligan was looking for built space near its longtime home in the Penn Plaza neighborhood,” said Turino, who represented the landlord in-house in the deal. “​​The 17th-floor unit at 7 Penn was recently renovated and wraps the north side of the building with views over Madison Square Garden next door, Seventh Avenue and Hudson Yards.”

The security firm, a subsidiary of the guard and off-duty-police company Protos Security, will relocate from its offices at 2 Penn Plaza in August. It will join other tenants at 7 Penn Plaza including marketing analytics firm ComScore, venture capital firm SOSV NY, a Starbucks coffee shop and the Feil Organization’s own offices.

The space Mulligan will occupy was previously leased to Video Corporation of America, which left the building after it filed for bankruptcy in 2020, according to Turino. CBRE’s David Hollander and David Katz handled the transaction for Mulligan. A spokesperson for CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

