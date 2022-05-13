Medifast Opens Innovation Center in Baltimore County

Medifast, which offers the Optavia health and wellness program, is growing in Baltimore County.

The company has signed an 18,360-square-foot lease at 11515 Cronridge Drive, a 42,000-square-foot building in Owings Mill, Md., part of the Business Center at Owings Mills, which owner St. John Properties developed in 2014.

Medifast’s scientists and engineers will use the space, called the Medifast Product Innovation Center, for research and development. The company is headquartered in Baltimore City and manages several operations throughout the state. It also recently opened offices in Utah, Hong Kong and Singapore.

“Medifast is a highly recognized local company with global operations — its expansion within the Business Center at Owings Mills further solidifies the park as a best-in-class business community in northwest Baltimore County,” Matt Lenihan, senior vice president of leasing for St. John Properties, told Commercial Observer.

The Business Center at Owings Mills is a nine-building business park containing more than 400,000 square feet of flex and warehouse space. It is located five miles from the Baltimore Beltway.

The building that Medifast has leased is equipped with 16-foot ceiling heights and surrounded by a surface parking lot for employees and visitors.

“Our highly flexible buildings enable companies to execute a wide range of tenant build-outs with exact specifications and in a timely manner,” Lenihan said. “End-users are easily able to combine office space with light manufacturing, logistics and technical operations under the same roof. Ample parking and its suburban location are also key attractions.”

Dave Fields of CBRE represented the owner in the lease. It wasn’t immediately clear who represented the tenant.

