Link Logistics Buys Bronx Industrial Building From BNS for $75 Million

By May 17, 2022 2:59 pm
reprints
This industrial property at 1170 Commerce Avenue in the Bronx recently sold for $75 million. Photo: Google Street View

Link Logistics purchased an industrial property in the Bronx for $75.8 million from BNS Real Estate, which acquired the site in late 2004 for $11 million, property records show.

The purchase of the set of one-story buildings at 1170 Commerce Avenue on the western bank of Westchester Creek in the Unionport section of the Bronx comes as demand for industrial space continues to heat up across the country.

SEE ALSO: Corruption Probe Could Nix Angel Stadium Sale

Both BNS Real Estate and Link Logistics declined to comment on the transaction. It’s unclear who brokered the sale.

Coastal cities in particular have been seeing a crunch in availability and dramatically rising rental rates and sale prices, with Los Angeles, in particular, having average sale costs increasing 45 percent over the past year. On a national level, vacancy rate for industrial properties fell for the sixth consecutive quarter to 3.4 percent in the first quarter of 2022, according to JLL

New York City, however, has seen a slightly slower increase in demand, but major nonetheless. The five boroughs had a 1.8 percent vacancy rate in the JLL report, while the New Jersey market saw only a 1 percent vacancy rate and Long Island a 2.8 percent vacancy.

Cities such as Houston, Dallas and Phoenix had the highest vacancy rates in the report, ranging between 5.9 and 7.2 percent space available.

A major driver behind this growth has been a surge in e-commerce since the pandemic arrived in March 2020 and left a long-lasting mark on how Americans shop. 

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

, , ,
Angel Stadium in Anaheim, above, on May 16, 2022. Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu is under federal investigation in connection with the city's sale of Angel Stadium. An affidavit filed in federal court May 12 says authorities are investigating whether Sidhu shared privileged and confidential information with the Angels during stadium sale negotiations, and expected to receive campaign contributions as a result.
Sales
California

Corruption Probe Could Nix Angel Stadium Sale

By Greg Cornfield
The Cigar Factory at 35-11 9th Street in Astoria, Queens.
Sales  ·  Commercial
New York City

The Cigar Factory in Astoria Sold at a Loss for $26.3 Million

By Mark Hallum
2445 N Miami Ave.
Sales  ·  Commercial
Florida

Tucandela Buys Wynwood Building to Open Latin-Themed Nightclub

By Julia Echikson