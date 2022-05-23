Modern workplaces are complex spaces. A dizzying array of stakeholders contribute to the management of every office, including landlords, portfolio managers, building managers and workplace managers. The often tangled web of systems used by these stakeholders only intensifies that complexity.

Data and analytics tools gauge the effectiveness of their strategies. A tenant experience platform harnesses that engagement, driving users to interact with the building and all its amenities. Meanwhile, these amenities are managed – either online or manually – with more systems still.

At Equiem, we’ve spent more than a decade taking stock of the complicated world of commercial real estate. Today, we ask one simple question: What if everything could be managed with one tool?

Equiem One is that tool.

What is Equiem One?

Equiem One is the next great leap forward for Equiem’s Workplace Experience technology, combining TenX, building ops, and data solutions in a single, streamlined hub.

By bringing everything Equiem does into one place, we’re making the workplace a more manageable, more human place. Every user can take advantage of a unique, customizable view that reflects their role within the broader ecosystem.

Each stakeholder’s view features the tools and information they need to do their job – all available at a glance. Workplace managers have all the content tools and management systems they need at their fingertips. Property managers reap the benefits of one simple yet feature-rich tool to manage all their building’s systems – from events planning to access management.

For individual employees, Equiem One offers a more intuitive way of interacting with the workplace online. The modular design presents an instant, high-level overview of everything that matters to them, with dynamic news and events feeds sitting alongside tools to access amenities, building services, bookable spaces, and local food and retail providers.

And it’s easy to dig deeper. Each widget within the modular overview can be accessed, allowing full interaction with the systems in question. Users can read the content that catches their eye, RSVP to the events they’re looking forward to, access robust eCommerce shopping options, and more.

Connected spaces are collaborative spaces

Relying on disparate, even conflicting, systems can create roadblocks in the workplace. When building managers use different tools than workplace managers, collaboration can be hampered. By connecting every stakeholder with a single, shared system, our goal is to make the workplace a more collaborative space.

Our vision is a workplace where building managers can freely collaborate on content strategies with workplace managers; where the data generated from user engagement can be leveraged at every level of the organization to create a better workplace for the people who work there. And, of course, that improved experience will translate into deeper tenant loyalty and, ultimately, retention.

Uncompromising simplicity

Equiem One aims to simplify the way workplaces are managed without simplifying what they are capable of. Despite streamlining the tools, the features available are as powerful as ever. The ability to control spaces, content, events, and building operations is only deepened by bringing those tools onto a more collaborative platform.

In the end, that’s what Equiem One is all about. We have a vision of a more human workplace … a workplace that truly works for the people within it.

Equiem One makes that vision a reality.