What We Saw at ICSC: Day 1

The International Council of Shopping Centers kicked off the annual retail event of the year in Las Vegas on Monday and Commercial Observer was on the floor capturing the sights of day 1.
Here’s the highlights of what we saw straight from CO’s Twitter feed:
JLL kicked off #ICSC2022 with a media breakfast and retail panel moderated by @JamesDCook with speakers: Naveen Jaggi @greg_maloney and @rseverino_CR. pic.twitter.com/0rqxswwyPU
— Commercial Observer (@commobserver) May 23, 2022
CBRE’s booth at ICSC, Deal Makers Welcome! #ICSC2022 @CBRE pic.twitter.com/O57x3XwROF
Want to look sharp at ICSC? Get yourself a free hair styling session! #ICSC2022 pic.twitter.com/VW8ctRXWkZ
Your fast food booth as ICSC, instead of burger, you are getting deals made! #ICSC2022 @McDonalds @Wendys @FirehouseSubs @BurgerKing pic.twitter.com/veJCumtHvQ
At @ICSC in Las Vegas, @Colliers‘ Anjee Solanki, @JLL‘s Naveen Jaggi, @IndustriousHQ‘s Craig Robinson, and @CBRE‘s Adam Williamowsky discuss shop, dine, work, and play. pic.twitter.com/TqDnipvKaS
ICSC can be be scary! #ICSC2022 @SpiritHalloween pic.twitter.com/7seWNViZs0
@MeridianCapLLC president Yoni Goodman speaking at the firm’s lunch event. #icsc2022 pic.twitter.com/6KJRmwgrBR
