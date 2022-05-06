CLK Properties has secured a $33.7 million Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS) loan to acquire a 324-unit multifamily property in Jonesboro, Ark., Commercial Observer can first report.

The financing was originated by Greystone’s Eric Rosenstock and Dan Sacks, while the sale was brokered by Aaron Jungreis and David Wildes of Rosewood Realty Group.

Located at 6 Willow Creek Lane, Willow Creek Apartments consist of 12 garden-style buildings with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The property was constructed in 2011.

“We work hard to earn our clients’ trust on every transaction, so there is no greater vote of confidence than when a client comes to Greystone for help in financing additions to their portfolios,” Rosenstock said in a prepared statement. “We couple our extensive expertise in multifamily lending with a deep commitment to serving clients well for an experience they won’t get anywhere else.”

The $33.7 million nonrecourse Fannie Mae Green Mortgage loan carries a 10-year term and 30-year amortization along with full-term, interest-only payments. The property has received Energy Star certification for Fannie Mae’s Green Building Certification, which recognizes the top 25 percent of the most energy-efficient buildings within its class.

“Our Greystone team truly understands the nuances of multifamily financing, which benefits us not only at closing but at every stage of the transaction,” said Craig Koenigsberg, CEO of CLK Properties. “Greystone is our trusted partner because they believe in our vision for each of our properties and then work tirelessly to help us make the vision a reality.”

