Rabsky Group has landed $92 million in construction financing for its soon-to-be mixed-use property in Brooklyn’s Gowanus neighborhood, Commercial Observer can first report.

The 526,118 square feet rental property will span 22 stories and include retail on the street level.

G4 Capital Partners provided the loan, which refinances acquisition debt and also funds the asset’s predevelopment. Galaxy Capital’s Henry Bodek negotiated the debt.

Rabsky Group bought the 526,118-square-foot parcel, located at 313-315 Bond Street, from Yoel Goldman’s All Year Management in 2019. The development site traded hands for $80 million, The Real Deal reported, with Goldman retaining a 12.5 percent stake in the project.

G4 and Bodek teamed up on another financing in December when The Jay Group acquired 101 Fleet Place in Downtown Brooklyn. G4 provided a $130 million loan in the deal, which was arranged by Bodek.

Officials at Rabsky Group and G4 Capital did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

