230 East 73rd Street.  Photo: PropertyShark

The owners of an Upper East side co-op building have nabbed a $85 million debt package to refinance the asset, according to property records.

First Republic Bank provided the loan for 230 East 73rd Street. The borrower was listed in property records as 230 East 73rd Owners Corp. in care of Halsted Management

Hayden Schofield, who is listed as the owner and board president of 230 East 73rd Owners Corp., did not immediately return a request for comment. 

Located in Manhattan’s Lenox Hill neighborhood, between Third Avenue and Second Avenue, the 1937-built property has a health club and rooftop terrace. The prewar building, which was designed by Emery Roth, also includes an elevator and full-time doorman. 

The 89,281-square-foot asset has seen six apartment sales during the past 12 months, with an average price of $1.4 million, according to data from CityRealty. In 2020, four apartments sold at an average transaction value of $1.5 million. 

Officials for First Republic and Halstead did not immediately return requests for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com.

 

 

