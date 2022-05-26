EQ Office Appoints Alex Vouvalides as CEO, Josh Hatfield as COO

EQ Office has made not one but two new senior leadership appointments, Commercial Observer can first report. The Blackstone office portfolio company has named Alex Vouvalides as chief executive officer, and Josh Hatfield as chief operating officer, with both positions effective June 6.

The two succeed Frank Campbell — EQ’s COO and interim CEO — who is retiring after 26 years at the workplace-experience-focused firm.

“EQ Office has a deep and rich history, and I am honored to join such a talented team during a pivotal moment in the industry,” Vouvalides said. “At a time when the borders between work and life are blurring, EQ’s commitment to enhancing the entire tenant experience at its properties stands out.”

“Today is an exciting day for both EQ Office and Blackstone as we welcome two exceptional leaders who possess the experience and acumen needed to lead the next chapter of EQ,” said Rob Harper, head of real estate asset management Americas at Blackstone. “We are confident in the future demand for high-quality offices, and Alex and Josh are the ideal leaders to drive the evolution of EQ’s customer-focused approach.”

Vouvalides and Hatfield join EQ from Eagle Point Capital Partners, the real estate investment firm they co-founded in 2021 focused on acquiring, developing and operating office properties in high-growth, tech-anchored markets.

Combined, they bring almost four decades of experience in real estate investment and operations to the table at EQ. Their working relationship stems back to 2014 when they were both in senior leadership positions at Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP).

Vouvalides most recently served as HPP’s COO and chief investment officer, responsible for leading the company’s strategy, overseeing its investment activity and running its leasing and development departments. Hatfield was executive vice president of operations, overseeing 250 professionals serving 1,000 tenants across HPP’s 20 million-square-foot portfolio.

“I am excited about the opportunity to build on EQ’s momentum as a client-focused real estate investor and operator with a mission to help companies attract, retain, and inspire talent, and I am thrilled to grow the platform alongside my longtime colleague and friend,” Vouvalides said.

Vouvalides said that he and Hatfield share a “team-first mentality and entrepreneurial spirit that I am confident will resonate well with the EQ team and enable us to deliver for our clients and the communities we serve.”

Founded by Sam Zell in 1976 as Equity Office Properties, Blackstone acquired EQ in 2007. Today, the company works hand-in-hand with business leaders— from Fortune 100 companies to emerging startups— to design effective workplaces. Its mission is to help companies attract, retain, and inspire talent — more key than ever with a workforce in flux following the pandemic— with its projects also reflecting its unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability.

Earlier this week, EQ announced the completion of its $500 million street-to-sky transformation of Chicago’s 110-story Willis Tower — which it acquired for $1.3 billion in 2015 in the priciest deal for one property outside of New York City at the time. The redevelopment created approximately 450 jobs as EQ executed its vision for an all-season urban destination that also allowed Willis Tower to achieve LEED Platinum status — making it the largest building in the U.S. to have done so.

In December, it unveiled its redevelopment of 800 Fifth in Seattle, expected to be completed shortly. The design-forward reconfiguration of the office building includes a heightened focus on health and wellness, with top-tier amenities to draw people back as a hub of activation in the city. Having also earned LEED Platinum certification, 800 Fifth is one of Seattle’s most efficient buildings.

As Vouvalides and Hatfield settle into their new seats, Campbell is extending his tenure by three months to facilitate a smooth transition for the new leaders.

“I am confident EQ is in good hands with Alex and Josh at the helm, and I am proud to have worked alongside such an amazing group of people over the past 26 years,” Campbell said. “I look forward to seeing the company’s continued success.”

Harper tipped his hat to Campbell for his decades-long contributions to the firm: “He has made a lasting impact on the people and culture at EQ and has been an invaluable partner to Blackstone. On behalf of everyone at Blackstone, we wish him all the best in retirement.”

