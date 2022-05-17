Mail Service Company Takes Nearly 100K SF in Davie Warehouse

Original Impressions, a mailing services company, inked a 98,012-square-foot lease at Bridge Point 595 in Davie, Fla.

The lease brings the 677,318-square-foot logistics park to full occupancy. Other tenants include car accessories distributor The Tire Rack, which occupies 290,295 square feet, and RV dealer La Mesa RV with 96,728 square feet.

The developer, Bridge Industrial, completed the three-building property last year. Located at 2750 Bridge Way, the warehouses sit near the intersection of the Florida Turnpike and the Interstate 595 Expressway.

This site will serve as a fulfillment center for Original Impressions, which is based in nearby Weston, Fla.

The lease will “help us meet the future with unprecedented growth, efficiency and value that our enterprise clients demand of a business partner,” Ismael Diaz, president of Original Impressions’ parent company Postal Center International, said in a statement.

The deal will expand PCI’s national footprint to over 450,000 square feet between the company’s national headquarters in Weston and a regional site in San Antonio, Texas.

It’s unclear when Original Impressions will move into Bridge Point 595 or how long the lease is. Neither the landlord’s brokers, Berger Commercial Realty’s Keith Graves and Joseph Byrnes, nor the tenant representative, Cushman & Wakefield’s Rick Etner, immediately responded to requests for comment.

Industrial properties have become hot leasing commodities as consumers turned to e-commerce during the pandemic. The Original Impressions deal comes only two months after FedEx signed 2022’s largest industrial lease in South Florida to date, taking over 500,000 square feet at Miami 27 Business Park.

