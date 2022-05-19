Bridge District Underway in DC With Groundbreaking of The Douglass

Mayor Muriel Bowser will be on hand today for the groundbreaking of The Douglass, a 750-unit apartment community that is the flagship building for a 2.5 million-square-foot mixed-use Bridge District in Washington, D.C.

Redbrick LMD is developing the community. The company assembled the Bridge District through a series of acquisitions of vacant land over an eight-year period beginning in the fall of 2013.

“Over the course of several years, we developed a thoughtful master plan and are now proceeding with construction on our first multifamily building,” Britt Snider, principal for Redbrick LMD, told Commercial Observer. “The land, which had been sitting vacant for many years, presents an opportunity to provide more housing and bring more jobs and retail to Ward 8. Bridge District will fulfill those needs.”

Located at the foot of the new Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, the Bridge District connects the Capitol Riverfront neighborhood to the communities south and east of the Anacostia River.

The Douglass, at 633 Howard Avenue SE, will be the first of several multifamily and office buildings to be constructed in the mixed-use Bridge District development over the next several years. Estimated completion of the entire Bridge District is within the next five to seven years.

Approximately 80 units in The Douglass are designated affordable, defined as at or below 50 percent or 60 percent (depending on the unit) of median family income, currently $129,000 a year for a family of four.

All buildings planned at the Bridge District currently target net-zero carbon emissions from operations and are achieving the highest levels of sustainability achievable for near-term multifamily development in D.C., according to Snider.

