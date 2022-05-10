Avison Young Expands DC Tenant Advisory Platform

Avison Young’s Washington, D.C.’s office is adding to its leasing team.

The firm has expanded its tenant advisory team, led by principals Jonathan Danziger and Sam Werner.

Combined, Danziger and Werner bring nearly three decades of tenant advisory experience in the D.C. region to the Avison Young team, both coming over from West, Lane & Schlager Realty Advisors.

Danziger has represented occupiers for nearly 20 years.

“Now more than ever, tenants are looking at their office space in a different way,” Danziger told Commercial Observer. “They are looking for more than just a ‘great deal.’ Our clients want to know how their office space impacts their business — recruitment, retention, access to DEI, profit margins and so much more. And Avison Young has the tools and service lines to enable our clients to make decisions that will help them accomplish their business goals, not just real estate goals.”

Over the past year, Danziger was involved in tuna company StarKist’s relocation from Pittsburgh to a 25,000-square-foot office at 1875 Explorer Street in Reston, Va.; National Quality Forum’s relocation to 28,000 square feet at 1099 14th Street in the District; and Food and Water Watch’s 18,500-square-foot lease at 1616 P Street in D.C.

Werner has been a tenant adviser for more than 11 years, most recently serving as senior vice president at West, Lane & Schlager, where he was the top producer in 2020.

“The resources, scope of services and technology at Avison Young were the biggest differentiating factors when deciding to join the firm as they will allow me to provide my clients with the highest level of tenant representation,” Werner told CO. “Additionally, the international platform will give me an opportunity to service my clients in any and all locations, resulting in seamless transactions across their portfolio.”

Werner was also involved with Food and Water Watch’s expansion. Other notable deals included American Health Law Association’s 10,000-square-foot relocation at 1099 14th Street in D.C.

Also joining the advisory team is Evan Lederberg, also a West, Lane & Schlager alum, who is coming on board as senior associate.

