Wells Fargo Lends $173M on Manhattan Apartment Property Buy

Eugene Asset Management landed $172.9 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of an Upper West Side multifamily asset from Related Companies, Commercial Observer has learned.

Wells Fargo originated the Fannie Mae-backed loan which carries a seven-year term with five years of interest-only payments to Eugene, a Korean-based asset manager that acquired The Lyric luxury apartment property from Related for $266 million.

PincusCo first reported news of the sale, which marked Eugene’s first U.S. purchase.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Adam Spies and Doug Harmon arranged the transaction.

Located on 255 West 94th Street, The Lyric comprises 285 units within steps of Central Park. The property’s amenities include a business center, rooftop sun terrace, children’s playroom, and fitness center.

Officials for Wells Fargo and C&W did not immediately return requests for comment. Eugene could not be reached for comment.

