Wells Fargo Lends $173M on Manhattan Apartment Property Buy

By April 28, 2022 3:06 pm
reprints
255 West 94th Street in Manhattan's Upper West Side. Photo: PropertyShark

Eugene Asset Management landed $172.9 million of acquisition financing for its purchase of an Upper West Side multifamily asset from Related Companies, Commercial Observer has learned. 

Wells Fargo originated the Fannie Mae-backed loan which carries a seven-year term with five years of interest-only payments to Eugene, a Korean-based asset manager that acquired The Lyric luxury apartment property from Related for $266 million.

SEE ALSO: Reservoir Media Relocating to 12K SF at 200 Varick Street

PincusCo first reported news of the sale, which marked Eugene’s first U.S. purchase.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Adam Spies and Doug Harmon arranged the transaction.

Located on 255 West 94th Street, The Lyric comprises 285 units within steps of Central Park. The property’s amenities include a business center, rooftop sun terrace, children’s playroom, and fitness center.

Officials for Wells Fargo and C&W did not immediately return requests for comment. Eugene could not be reached for comment. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

 

, , , , ,
Bridge Point Commerce Center.
Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

Miami Industrial Park To Double Footprint With $154M Construction Loan

By Julia Echikson
The Margaux.
Finance  ·  Construction
Washington DC

EagleBank Provides $54M Construction Loan for ‘Missing Middle’ Housing in Maryland

By Keith Loria
A CMBS loans backed by the Bellagio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas is well-represented in the portfolio holdings of ESG-labeled funds.
Finance  ·  CMBS
National

CMBS ESG Covers Wide Spectrum

By CRED IQ